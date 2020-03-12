mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign Updates "Big Drip" With Lil Baby & Quavo Remix

Mitch Findlay
March 12, 2020 15:26
838 Views
30
1
RichFish LLCRichFish LLC
RichFish LLC

Big Drip Remix
Fivio Foreign Feat. Quavo & Lil Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fivio Foreign continues to climb the ranks with a new remix to "Big Drip" featuring Quality Control's Quavo and Lil Baby.


By now, many have been inquiring about Fivio Foreign, a prominent name in Brooklyn's rising drill scene. His breakout single "Big Drip" originally dropped in August of 2019, and has currently amassed over twenty-million views on YouTube alone. Raw, unapologetic, and a voice of the streets from which he hails, Fivio quickly earned respect from some of the game's heavy hitters -- including a few prominent names from the Quality Control camp. 

Fivio Foreign

Today Lil Baby and Quavo have come through to bless Fivio's "Big Drip" with a remix, available as of now in select international markets; the full song drops this midnight, though it's always possible that certain internet back channels have already been circulating the track. And while it doesn't seem to be a major deviation from the original, it doesn't exactly need to be. This take on "Big Drip" seems content with shining off star-power, more a statement of pedigree than a genuine attempt to reinvent the wheel. 

Lyrically, it should be noted that none of the contributing emcees seem particularly interested in dense metaphors or carefully constructed schemes. Instead, they take to AXL Beats' production with a hungry intensity, all the more refreshing given Quavo's recent string of phoned-in appearances. It's nice to hear the Quality Control squad trying a different style on this one, and their co-sign of Fivio Foreign bodes well for the New York newcomer. Do you think this one is an improvement on the original?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

It's me on baby time 
Twenty front cars in the line
I let her ride around
If they catch you with me, you some keen of mine
Ayy, the bullshit, I minimize
I got the Glock inside

Fivio Foreign Quavo Lil Baby Quality Control
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fivio Foreign Updates "Big Drip" With Lil Baby & Quavo Remix
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject