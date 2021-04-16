Fivio Foreign Returns With His First Video Of The Year "Self Made"

Fivio Foreign has no time for anybody that's not out-performing him. And he knows that very few people are pulling his kind of numbers, so he's not stooping to the level of his opps. On his first video release of the year for the AXL Beats-produced new single "Self Made," the Brooklyn drill staple sends a warning to anybody that's been dissing him-- he doesn't care about you or your two measly YouTube views. In his eyes, he's above you.

Without a lack of confidence, the 31-year-old rapper gets brutally honest on his new song, rhyming about his own personal growth while tearing down the people who choose to challenge him. In the video, Fivi steps to the studio, shows behind-the-scenes footage from a photoshoot, and navigates the streets in his G-Wagon.

Watch the video below and stay tuned for more new music on the way from Fivio Foreign. He says he's coming with the heat, dropping a new video every week. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

P***y, we don't give a f*ck 'bout you and your two views

Uh, you gotta do more

Huh, and gang don't need a deal

They gettin' rich off of TuneCore

I'm 'bout to buy me a new Porsche

I'm with a b*tch gettin' blewed off

I taste good, I'm too sauced