Over the weekend, two rappers were taken into custody. One was Blac Youngsta on charges of assault, and the other was Fivio Foreign, who stands accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. There were rumors circulating that the New York rapper and his girlfriend, who is expecting their second child, were involved in an altercation at their condo. On Tuesday (October 13), Fivio's girlfriend Jasmine wanted to put the gossip to rest by penning a statement about the incident that she shared to social media.

"Thank you all so much for your kind words but I would like to clarify a few things," Jasmine wrote on Instagram. "I did not call the police on Fivio, I did not press charges and I do not want the father of my children in jail. A situation happened in our home and a nosy neighbor called the police. The police are who pressed charges and in time Fivi will be relieved of all charges. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time."

The public has added their two cents to the online discussion about the rapper's personal life, condemning Fivio's girlfriend for blaming the neighbor for his arrest. Check out her post below.