Over the weekend, police confirmed they arrested Fivio Foreign at his condo in New Jersey after reports of an alleged altercation. After it was revealed that the rapper was charged for simple assault, many questions remained unanswered surrounding his arrest, especially after it was decided he was being held without bond.

The Daily Voice has now reported that the alleged victim in the assault was his 24-year-old girlfriend who's pregnant with his second child. The rapper was arrested on Saturday, according to police records. The arrest stems from allegations that he attacked his girlfriend at their condo. Police arrived at the scene and booked him on a simple assault charge. He's currently being held at Bergen County jail. The judge decided to keep him behind county bars as he awaits further court proceedings.

Fivio Foreign has been one of the frontrunners of the Brooklyn drill scene this year. His arrest happened on the heels of releasing his latest single, "Bop It" ft. Polo G, produced by Kenny Beats. He released his EP, 800 BC which included appearances from Meek Mill and a remix to "Big Drip" with Quavo and Lil Baby. Around the same time, he collaborated with Drake on Dark Lane Demo Tapes for the heavily-teased, "Demons."

