The first case of coronavirus in New York City has been confirmed and attributed to a woman in her late 30s who recently traveled to Iran. Per The New York Post, the woman is located in Manhattan. Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Sunday night as he officially announced the state's first case

“The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home,” Cuomo said in the statement.

He went on to add that "there is no cause for surprise — this was expected...As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York.” The patient is self-quarantined in her Manhattan home with "respiratory symptoms," but Cuomo adds that she is "not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York."

Per protocol, the state department will be following up with anyone that the patient has had contact with during her travels back to New York. At this time, there are currently two other people in New York City awaiting test results for the COVDI-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

Cuomo has maintained a position to quell fears in New York and beyond and curb "undue anxiety."

"The general risk remains low in New York," he added. "We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available."