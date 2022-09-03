Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.

Yesterday (September 2), the "Goin Straight In" rapper was signed to Bread Gang-- Moneybagg Yo's label. Being that Bagg was also born and raised in Memphis, the collaboration made sense-- however, their working together wasn't ideal for many people due to their previous feud. During an interview with Big Facts, Finesse revealed that he and Bagg weren't on good terms for a while, but they settled their differences for the love of the music.

When asked if he had ever taken the blame for falling out with somebody, Finesse responded, "Moneybagg Yo." The artist took complete accountability for their dispute, explaining that he was grateful for Bagg allowing him on his platform. "No matter what we went through, when I sat back and analyzed... I was like 'Damn, I was wrong,'" he told the interviewer.

He further stated that it took him a long time to understand Moneybagg Yo's intentions. "He was trying to put me on point about the n*ggas around me, about the game, about everything... but the whole time I'm looking like, 'F*ck all that.'"

Aside from his deal, Finesse was also in the media for his apparent new relationship. Erica Banks, a 23-year-old rapper from Texas, posted pictures of her and 2Tymes boo'd up together following the news of his signing.

Check out their picture below.