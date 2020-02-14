mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap Slows Things Down For The Lovers On "Trap & B"

Erika Marie
February 14, 2020 00:52
175 Views
30
1
CoverCover

Trap & B
Fetty Wap

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fetty Wap has a collection of love songs that trap enthusiasts are sure to have on repeat this Valentine's Day.


"Trap Queen" superstar Fetty Wap is switching things up for his Valentine's Day drop off Trap & B. The rapper has shared that he has a couple of projects in line including a mixtape next month and his anticipated King Zoo sophomore studio album. On Friday, Fetty shared his trap and R&B collection of seven tracks. The 20-minute EP-style offering features a handful of love jams from the New Jersey native.

Fetty Wap recently shared "Fresh N Clean" where he put his spin on the Outkast favorite, but that single didn't make its way to Trap & B. Overall, this latest effort from a perfect way for trap enthusiasts to get in the mood. If you're looking for a collection of love songs to groove to with you trap queen or king, Fetty has just what you need. Give Trap & B a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Black Friday
2. Reasons
3. Questions
4. Teach Me
5. RnB Sh*t
6. Just For You
7. FWY

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Fetty Wap Slows Things Down For The Lovers On "Trap & B"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject