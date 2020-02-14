Fetty Wap Slows Things Down For The Lovers On "Trap & B"

"Trap Queen" superstar Fetty Wap is switching things up for his Valentine's Day drop off Trap & B. The rapper has shared that he has a couple of projects in line including a mixtape next month and his anticipated King Zoo sophomore studio album. On Friday, Fetty shared his trap and R&B collection of seven tracks. The 20-minute EP-style offering features a handful of love jams from the New Jersey native.

Fetty Wap recently shared "Fresh N Clean" where he put his spin on the Outkast favorite, but that single didn't make its way to Trap & B. Overall, this latest effort from a perfect way for trap enthusiasts to get in the mood. If you're looking for a collection of love songs to groove to with you trap queen or king, Fetty has just what you need. Give Trap & B a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Black Friday

2. Reasons

3. Questions

4. Teach Me

5. RnB Sh*t

6. Just For You

7. FWY