On 1997's "Streets Is Watching," Jay-Z raps, "When the streets is watching, blocks keep clocking // waiting for you to break, make your first mistake // can't ignore it, that's the fastest way to get extorted // but my time is money, at twenty-five, I can't afford it."

Twenty-four years later, the streets are still watching, but it looks a little different in 2021.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to a report by Complex, Hov was recently "urged by federal officials to delete his emails over hacking concerns." While it was not revealed who was trying to gain access to Jay-Z's emails, the FBI warned of an "imminent hack," and "advised the Roc-A-Fella co-founder to delete his emails."

This FBI warning comes on the heels of Hov's recent testimony in Manhattan Supreme Court, in which The Blueprint rapper denied claims by Parlux Fragrances that he did not fulfill his contract with the company, and failed to properly promote his Gold Jay-Z cologne back in 2013. Jay, who reportedly hired an ex-police officer to investigate former Parlux CEO Donald Loftus after Loftus refused to testify in-person, noted that he "always had problems with the quality of the lazy work that was coming from Parlux," and that he had problems with Parlux's lead attorney, Anthony Viola, constantly playing "lawyer tricks," during his cross-examination.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Whether this reported "imminent hack" has anything to do with Hov's recent legal proceedings is unclear. What is clear, however, is that the FBI believes someone is after his information.

