Father Returns With "Young Hot Ebony 2" Featuring Zack Fox, Tony Shhnow & More

Hayley Hynes
June 10, 2022 20:28
Young Hot Ebony 2
Father

Have you heard Father's latest release yet?


After eight long years of waiting, Father has finally returned with his follow-up to 2014's Young Hot Ebony, which featured Ethereal, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Kay!, Lord Narf, Pyramid Quince, Rich Po Slim, ABRA, Stalin Majesty, Archibald Slim, and GAHM.

The sequel sees the return of just one collaborator – Archibald Slim on "Let's Kick His Ass!" with Zack Fox – though he does have a host of new special guests, and the improvement of nearly a decade's experience to enhance this new tape. 


Titles like "Pay N Spray," "Bounty," "Horsepower," "Bichon Frise," and "Only Built 4 Hermès Linx" all arrived as singles ahead of YHE2's official debut, and new songs include "Chapel Hill Heists," "What won't he do?" and "Conquer & Provide" with Meltycanon.

When promoting his work on Instagram, Father wrote, "YOUNG HOT EBONY 2 has arrived! With my beautiful son and heir to the young hot throne as the cover star."

Stream the 12-track album on Spotify or Apple Music below, and share your thoughts down in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Chapel Hill Heists

2. What won't he do?

3. Pay N Spray

4. Flim Flam

5. I keep dat pump action

6. Let's Kick His Ass! (feat. Zack Fox & Archibald Slim)

7. Vicky's Sermon

8. Bounty

9. Conquer & Provide (feat. Meltycanon)

10. Horsepower

11. Only Built 4 Hermès Linx (feat. Tony Shhnow)

12. Bichon Frise

