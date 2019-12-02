Fat Joe Links With Dre For 80s-Inspired Single "Deep"

This Friday, Fat Joe is positioning himself to deliver his biggest album in a minute. With Eminem, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, and many more set to hold it down, Family Ties looks to be a retirement sendoff befitting of a New York legend. Now, with mere days before the album's arrival, Joey Crack has dropped off a new single from the album in "Deep." Fueled by an 80s-inspired instrumental by Dre, Joey reaches peak Cartegena form, unbuttoning the tropical shirt to embrace the ocean breeze. Over a synth bass bounce, Fat Joe spits effortless bars as the arrangement intensifies.

"There's a war going on outside no one is safe from," spits Joe, on the second verse. "Shit's hard when you at odds with day ones." Wise words from a man who has lived through it all. Yet there's a change afoot. The freaks are no longer hitting like they used to. Perhaps, with the prospect of retirement looming, Joey's opulent lifestyle has left him unfulfilled. In ways, the nostalgic "Deep" is about that longing. Check it out now, look for Family Ties to hit on Friday, December 6th.

Quotable Lyrics

There's a war going on outside no one is safe from

Shit's hard when you at odds with day ones

I fucked dirty bitches it ain't feel the same

House filled with dirty dishes, even took the maid

I had you at them Heat games, in the seats mane

You be like 'we could trip a referee, bae'