Fat Joe Enlists Jeremih & Bryson Tiller For "Hands On You"

Fat Joe said he was going to make a classic album, and he may have achieved that feat. Family Ties goes hard in every aspect, and features some of the best guest appearances of Fat Joe's modern career. "Hand On You" featuring Bryson Tiller and Jeremih is a banger. Dre, of the legendary production duo Cool & Dre, lets Hitmaka take producing duties on this one. Dre does drop a quick verse though, stepping on the beat like a true G. Hitmaka samples Mary Jane Girls' "All Night Long" for the instrumental, lacing the familiar refrain over sexy synths.

Fat Joe takes his time on the first verse, and opts to drop braggadocious bars. This is a direct contrast to Bryson Tiller's verse, which he dedicates to rapping about a young lady. Jeremih takes chorus duties, and also splits the final verse with Dre.



Quotable Lyrics

And this ain't accidental

Stop stuntin', get up out that rental, everything is paid for

House on the hill, chandelier, the Richard Mille

He the type to hit the bathroom whenever they bring the bill

And I'm the type to walk a chick through the kitchen

Goodfella, when he speaks, they all listen