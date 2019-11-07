There was once a time where Scott Storch was the biggest hitmaker in the game. Though his comeback story feels like a cautionary tale in retrospect, few can deny his epic musical run. You couldn't walk ten feet without hearing one of his beats, be it Fat Joe's "Lean Back," 50 Cent's "Candy Shop," Beyonce's "Baby Boy," the list goes on. Naturally, such a successful hip-hop tenure brought Storch into some interesting circles, all the while nursing a substantial net worth. His sexcapades have become the stuff of legend, reverent tales old players whisper to the youngbloods with boomerish nostalgia. It's no surprise former collaborator Fat Joe continues to marvel at Storch's body-count to this day.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Speaking with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed, Joe took a moment to reflect on Storch's philanderin' ways. "Nobody has fucked more famous bitches than Scott Storch in the history of mankind," states Joe, his confidence unwavering. "Everybody. I've seen them all!" Fat Joe shakes his head in admiration. "The greatest. The greatest of all time. I watched Scott Storch walk in with two women, that are probably the baddest bitches that ever lived now. With his thumbs in both of their asses. Thumb in both of their--"

The clip cuts at a hilarious moment, one that punctuates the humor of the situation. Storch, now married, clean, and successful, couldn't help but laugh at the situation. "I don’t wanna be a player no more," he writes, though from the sound of it, his stories will be forever etched in stone.