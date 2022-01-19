The fashion world has suffered a tragic loss and the internet is being flooded with tributes and condolences. Andre Leon Talley, one of the most recognized figures in fashion journalism, has reportedly passed away at the age of 73. Talley was most recognized as once holding the titles of editor-at-large, creative director, and news director for U.S. Vogue, but he also collaborated with other publications including Women’s Wear Daily, W, and the New York Times.

It has been shared that Talley passed away from an unspecified illness at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

Talley's contributions to fashion were primarily highlighted throughout the 1980s to the 2000s when he used his talents and influences to secure opportunities for Black models in fashion, especially on high-end runways where they often went ignored. Talley's 6-foot 6-inch stature partnered with designer furs or commanding coats were often seen sitting front row at fashion shows, and the world remembers just how iconic his voice has been in the industry.

His memoir is moving like hotcakes as some stores have already sold out within the first hours of the news of his death. Many have offered tributes online, so please read through those below. We offer our sincerest condolences to Talley's loved ones during this time.



Jemal Countess / Staff / Getty Images

[via]