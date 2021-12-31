A slight criticism of Kanye West has made Safaree Samuels a target. The reality star rapper has often created social media controversy with his pop culture commentary, and earlier today (December 30), Samuels dropped off an observation about Ye and his fashion. The Chicago icon has been a leading force in fashion for years and the lines of his influence have blurred between industries, but the Love & Hip Hop star isn't as impressed as everyone else seems to be.

We previously reported on Safaree tweeting, "I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years. He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The backlash was quick after screenshots of the tweet were thrown around social media and R&B veteran Tank weighed in with a reaction that rubbed Safaree the wrong way.

"Says the guy with no clothing line, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense [sideways laughing emojis]," wrote Tank. Samuels replied, "Hey I use to be a fan of you... now you suck [upset emojis]." Although it was a semi-playful interaction, Tank wasn't the only one to add his voice to this conversation. Check it out below.