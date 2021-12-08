At last year's PEOPLE's Choice Awards, Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross was bestowed the Fashion Icon Award. This year, the actress had the pleasure of handing over the title to 2021's choice: Kim Kardashian. The beauty and fashion icon has managed to develop her empire in the thriving, billion-dollar businesses, and her fans made sure she was recognized on the Choice Awards stage.

"To receive the award from the fashion icon herself," Kardashian West said of Diana Ross's daughter. "I am so honored. Thank you."

Kardashian wore an all-ensemble with matching glasses at the event and seemed a tad overwhelmed with the honor. During her speech, she thanked her estranged husband Kanye West for helping her gain a better understanding of the behind-the-scenes efforts in fashion.

"To Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled."

West was reportedly instrumental in Kardashian forming personal and business relationships with some of the best and most accomplished designers in fashion today.

"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honor Kim with this year's 'People's Fashion Icon' award."

Watch Kim deliver her speech below.

