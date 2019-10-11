Fantasia Colors Outside Of The Lines & Shines On "Sketchbook"

For years, Fantasia has navigated her career how others have seen fit. From the moment she auditioned for the third season of American Idol, both judges and viewers knew that she was a talent unlike any other. She went on to win that season, and what followed has been a long career filled with chart-topping records, hit singles, a Grammy win, a stint on Broadway, and an induction into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

However, even with all of the critical acclaim, life hasn't been easy for the singer. She endured her battles, many of which have played out in the press, but now that she's put her past behind her and healed from her wounds, Fantasia has returned with a brand new album, Sketchbook. The genre-less offering is a rebirth of sorts for the singer now that she's operating as an independent artist.

"Now, people are really starting to see there's a little more to Fantasia than [they] thought, and that's because I'm in control now of my destiny," Fantasia told us exclusively. "I can literally go into a booth and I can now show them what it is musically how I see things. What I love. And that's what did with this whole entire album." Check out Sketchbook and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. History

2. PTSD ft. T-Pain

3. Believer

4. Enough

5. The Way

6. Bad Girl

7. Free

8. Holy Ghost

9. Take Off

10. Fighting

11. Warning

12. Looking For You ft. Mama Diane