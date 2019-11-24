It’s been a long time coming, since 2017 to be exact when he first announced the trilogy, but Fabolous’ Summertime Shootout 3 project is finally right around the corner. Yesterday, the Brooklyn spitter decided to take to his Instagram to share the album’s cover art and release date, November 29th, aka this Black Friday.

“SUMMERTIME SHOOTOUT 3 : Coldest Summer Ever ❄️☀️ 11/29 - BLACK FRIDAY ‼️ Drop ❄️☀️ in the comments,” he captioned the post while sharing the animated cover art, which you can see for yourself (below).

Fab had the following to say about the upcoming project in a recent interview:

“I have a new mix tape on the way, Summertime Shootout 3. It’s the final installment of this mix tape series. Every mix tape series I’ve done, I’ve done three, so I figured I kind of had to finish this one off. It’s a blend of music that is meant to play like a playlist. That’s what I think mix tapes have really transitioned into. The start of the Summertime Shootout series was a little different, but now here we are in 2019 and just looking at where things are and how the music is being digested, I just wanted to—not change the music in any kind of way—but know how the music is being digested and give you music in that form. A lot of the music is really a vibe and I wanted to keep some of that energy that was going on now so that you can get into that vibe.”

We’ll continue to keep you posted on information as it's unveiled. Until then, check back this Friday to hear the project in full.