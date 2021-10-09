mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fabolous Is The Latest To Tackle "Gyalis"

Aron A.
October 09, 2021 15:27
Fabolous goes in on Capella Grey's "Gyalis" for a short freestyle.


Capella Grey had the summer on smash with his slow-burning record, "Gyalis" which, of course, samples Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up." The slow-burning anthem dropped in June, quickly earning praise across the board from fans and critics alike. However, it's formed a life of its own within hip-hop, specifically. Artists like Roy Woods and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have delivered their own freestyles over the record before Grey dropped the official remix with Chris Brown and Popcaan.

On Friday night, Fabolous quietly lifted the curtains on a remix of his own. Fab took on the beat for a quick minute-long freestyle where he showcases just how effortless the flow is whenever he touches the mic.

Check out Fab's freestyle over Capella Grey's "Gyalis" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pull up in that Cullinan, low mileage
Stars on the top like them boys out in Dallas
And you know I ball hard like I don't know what a foul is
Shawty say she a fan, you know they the wildest
You know I hit a fan like the Malice at the Palace

Fabolous
