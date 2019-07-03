Elliott met with the league on Tuesday to discuss what happened.
During the EDC music festival in Las Vegas back in May, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got into some trouble as he was caught on video getting into a bit of a scuffle with a security guard. Elliott was never arrested for what transpired although he has been under quite a bit of scrutiny this past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, Elliott met with Roger Goodell to discuss his behavior and determine whether or not what he did warrants any kind of suspension.
Today, the league announced that they would not be suspending Elliott and instead, they would be letting him off with a stern warning.
"On Tuesday, as part of the review, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards," the league stated according to TMZ. "Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally. Commissioner Goodell determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted."
Elliott will be able to rejoin his Cowboys teammates in August for some preseason action.