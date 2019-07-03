During the EDC music festival in Las Vegas back in May, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got into some trouble as he was caught on video getting into a bit of a scuffle with a security guard. Elliott was never arrested for what transpired although he has been under quite a bit of scrutiny this past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, Elliott met with Roger Goodell to discuss his behavior and determine whether or not what he did warrants any kind of suspension.

Today, the league announced that they would not be suspending Elliott and instead, they would be letting him off with a stern warning.