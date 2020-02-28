Katrina L. Danforth, an adult film star, known by her 'stage' names of Lynn Pleasant and Lynn Passion, was sentenced to ten years in prison an Idaho courtroom on Tuesday (Feb. 25) after pleading guilty for plotting a murder-for-hire scheme to kill the father of one of her children. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Danforth to serve three years of supervised probation following her ten-year prison sentence as well as pay a $250,000 fine.

Danforth, 32, allegedly agreed to pay a hitman a total of $5000 in order to kill her former partner in 2018. Unfortunately, little to her knowledge, she actually hired an undercover cop to carry out the assassination. According to the Spokesman-Review, the authorities became aware of her plot to murder her ex-partner after she revealed that she wanted the father of one of her two children killed to a close friend.

Danforth and the target, only identified as 'R.H.', were in the midst of an ongoing custody battle at the time and claimed that she believed that he was abusing the child during her testimony. The friend of Danforth provided her with the contact information for the pseudo contract killer and arranged a meeting between the two in Oct. 2018.

In court, prosecutors played a recorded conversation between her and the undercover operative where she stated she didn't care if R.H.'s other two children were harmed during the murder attempt. At the time, R.H.'s other children were only two and four-years-old. Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci Whelan stated in court:

"She had specific requirements that the hitman was to accomplish, such as (the victim’s) body had to be found and (she) did not care if others who lived in the home were harmed as long as her own child was not harmed."

The former pornographic movie star allegedly sent the hitman a 'thank you' card with a $2,500 down payment attached to it as well as the address to her child father's home in Montana. The other half was to be paid after the deed was done. Fortunately, detectives stepped in and arrested Danforth at the Spokane International Airport in December 2018 after she spent a week-long vacation in Hawaii.

Adult film stars have been out here exposing their pursuers and wilin' for years, but Katrina L. Danforth's murder-for-hire plot takes the cake in porn star-related antics. Her IMDb page lists her in a total of eight pornographic films from 2005 to 2010. Check out the report clip of Lynn Pleasant's conviction from KHQ in the video provided below.