Mia Khalifa may only have spent a short amount of time as an adult film star but she quickly rose to fame as one of the most popular performers in the industry. Years after her retirement from porn, Khalifa is still one of the most searched women in the world, which is something that truly boggles her mind. Khalifa has been very vocal about her history in the controversial sector in recent months and this week, she decided to clear up some common misconceptions about porn -- specifically about how much women are paid per scene.

There is a general belief that men and women who go into the adult entertainment business make loads of money per scene as long as they are popular. Of course, it takes a while to reach that point in your career but you would imagine that somebody as well-known as Mia Khalifa would be raking in big numbers every time she shoots. That's simply false, according to her.

"People think I’m racking in millions from porn," tweeted the 26-year-old former actress. "I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary."



The revelation caught the entire social media platform off-guard. Nobody was expecting to see a number that low, especially considering Khalifa is still the second-most searched entertainer on sites like Pornhub four years after her retirement.

Mia Khalifa became a trending topic almost instantly and has remained in the news for days since she revealed her porn salary.

