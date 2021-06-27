Evidence Drops Off "Unlearning Vol. 1" Featuring Conway the Machine, Bold James, & More

Evidence is back. He blessed fans with Unlearning Vol. 1 this past week. The project features verses from Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Fly Anakin, Navy Blue, and Murkage Dave. Production comes from Evidence, The Alchemist, EARDRUM, and various others.

The project has a real funky vibe to it, mixing old school with new school. The fresh sound gives Evidence's sound a nice pop that gives the whole project life. “It’s my re-introduction weirdly,” Evidence said of the album. “I feel like it’s my demo. I got to strip it back; it’s not unlike what happens at the beginning of a career, when someone starts out, you know, not recording in the big studios. They graduate, and they make bigger things. I kept that mentality for this … there’s a lot of big steps for me, but they’re more in the details. It’s not like I’m just making some whole new sound of music. It’s just different choices that I made.”

Stream Unlearning Vol. 1 and let us know what you think below.