It's been 15 years since Gwen Stefani dropped her hit debut album Love. Angel. Music. Baby., and to celebrate LAMB's milestone, she performed a medley of her songs on The Voice. LAMB helped land Gwen six Grammy Award nods and has gone on to become RIAA certified multi-platinum.

The Voice coach rocked out to her memorable hits including "Hollaback Girl," "What You Waiting For?," and "Rich Girl." Surprise guest Eve popped up during "Rich Girl" to a screaming audience and performed her bit of the 2004 collaboration. The pair of artists had previously linked up on "Let Me Blow Your Mind," and as much as audiences would have loved to see them give that one a spin on stage, that single came from Eve's 2001 album Scorpion.

On Tuesday, Eve chatted with the ladies on The Talk about the performance, saying “We are going to perform ‘Rich Girl’ because it’s the 15th anniversary of the song, but also of Gwen’s album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. It’s the 15th anniversary, which is nuts, which means I’m old." She added, "Honestly, it was so fun to get back with Gwen. It’s always nice to see her, and we always fall right back in, it’s weird. And it’s coming on tonight, so make sure y’all watch." Watch the performance in full below.