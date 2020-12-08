Boxing fans weren't impressed with Mike Tyson's recent exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr., but Iron Mike is still ready to return to the ring. The boxing legend will lace up his gloves yet again, as it's been confirmed by Evander Holyfield that the two former foes will reunite. In 1997, Tyson and Holyfield engaged in one of the most infamous bouts in boxing history after Tyson bit off a portion of Holyfield's ear during a match. They've since shaken hands and mended fences, and it looks like they'll be joining each other in the ring, this time with less hostility.



Michael Tullberg / Contributor / Getty Images

"We definitely had conversations," Holyfield told TMZ Sports. "It looks like it's gonna happen." The boxing icon was asked if he had a message to send to Mike. "Let's do it, baby... Simple as that. Let's do it. That's the only guy that I see that people want. If you're doing it, you're doing it for the people and the purpose is the people. It's the people that makes things go-'round."

Holyfield added that if this wasn't such a highly requested event, he wouldn't even bother. "I think it will come together," he said. "Just a little bit more time. I'm very thankful that I'm beginning to put it out there that I'm ready." Holyfield is confident that a fight with Tyson will happen sometime in 2021. Watch Holyfield talk about Tyson below.