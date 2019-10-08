Joe Rogan recently chopped it up with former boxing champion Evander Holyfield, which is a must-watch video for any boxing fan, even if you're not really a diehard.

During the hour-long sit down, the two discussed a number of Holyfield's iconic fights, including the infamous Mike Tyson bout in 1997, better known as "The Bite Fight," during which Iron Mike bit off a chunk of Holyfield's ear.

Rogan: “When Mills Lane looked at you and you were jumping up in the air, and looked at Tyson, and realized holy shit... he bit a chunk out of your fucking ear. What were you thinking at that time?” Holyfield: “Biting him back.”

As for how long it took for him to forgive Tyson, Holyfield tells Rogan, "By the time I got into the locker room, and everybody started complaining... I said, 'look, did he bite you?' They said no. I said, 'He bit me, right? I'm going to forgive him, y'all got to forgive him too.'

Even if you aren't a boxing buff, Holyfield shared plenty of other interesting stories from his career, including how he practiced ballet to help him perform inside the ring, and the time "Fan Man" parachuted into the ring during his Heavyweight title rematch against Riddick Bowe.

If you've got 70 minutes to spare, you can check out their full discussion in the video embedded below.