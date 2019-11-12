Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are two of the most infamous heavyweight boxers of all-time and back in 1997, they had an infamous fight where Tyson bit a chunk of Holyfield's ear off. It was a pretty iconic moment in boxing history that continues to be talked about to this day. Considering Holyfield was badly injured on the play, it's surprising to know that the two are actually quite friendly and still talk from time to time. This past week, Holyfield appeared on "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson," and the two ended up discussing their infamous fight.

In the clip below via TMZ, Holyfield explains to Tyson why he ended up forgiving him and how he actually did something similar although no one got to see it.