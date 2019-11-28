It is safe to say that eighties babies everywhere are excited about this one. It would appear as though Comcast is bringing back our favorite alien from 1980's cinema, E.T. Our kind extraterrestrial friend is returning for a commercial (not to be confused with a sequel) where he comes to Earth to once again see his human homie, Elliott. The long-form commercial debuted on Thursday's broadcast of the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" on NBC. Comcast owns both the Universal movie studio where E.T. was filmed in 1982 and NBC as well.



David McNew/Getty Images

Henry Thomas, who plays Elliott reprises the role once again for the commercial and said in a statement, “the audience is going to get everything they want out of a sequel without the messy bits that could destroy the beauty of the original and the special place it has in people’s minds and hearts." Word.

It's always precarious to touch a classic and bring it back in any way and it seems that Comcast was aware of this. The storyline for the ad shows E.T. in Elliot's yard, chilling with his human family, who then show him the ropes of the internet using Comcast's Xfinity and how to use an Xfinity remote to watch holiday films on television. E.T. teaches Elliott's kids to fly on their bikes (as you do when you're an alien) and has aged very well.

Some versions of the advertisement are as long as four minutes. Watch the throwback style advertisement below to see E.T. once again.