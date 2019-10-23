Henry Thomas is the man who famously starred in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial as a kid and has maintained his acting career as an adult since starring in Haunting Of Hill House, Gerald's Game, Gangs of New York and more. New reports detail how the 48-year-old has run into some legal troubles since he was arrested for a DUI this past Monday.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

According to U.S. Weekly, a motorist in Oregon called 911 when they saw a vehicle stopped “in the lane of travel” at a residential intersection around 8:30 PM. When police arrived, they found Thomas asleep at the wheel. By no surprise, he failed a sobriety test and was taken to police headquarters where he was booked with misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants. As of yesterday, Henry was still in police custody.

Henry has previously opened up about his acting credit in E.T. when he was just 11, detailing how at times he wished he didn't take the role. “My world went ­completely crazy. I was that stupid kind of famous, where you can’t go anywhere. It was like that for the first six months after E.T. was in cinemas. I’d go out and get mobbed," he explained. "I was a shy kid, and being approached by adults all the time just freaked me out. I was like a circus freak. But the only time I had to deal with it was when I left the house. So I stopped leaving the house. I became an 11-year-old hermit.”