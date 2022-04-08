Upon last night's release of his collab project with 42 Dugg, EST Gee spoke to Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 about the new release, future collaborations, and his EST Music Collective. Aside from music, the rapper also broke down his relationship with fellow Louisville rapper and everyone's favorite "it boy" Jack Harlow.

During the interview, Ebro speaks on the significance of the EST Collective and what they've been able to bring to their hometown. He also nods at what Harlow's been able to accomplish since he's stepped on the scene, which prompted EST Gee to commend the "What's Poppin" rapper, and what he's personally done for Gee's career.

"That's my guy, Jack. He really played a big part in my career I feel like," EST Gee told Ebro. "He just believed in me. Like when people ain't get it [his music], like…I wasn't around the right part of the industry yet. So like, I can't go, I couldn't go Jack's way."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He also mentions how Harlow tried to give him the formula for breaking into the music scene, and that there's a mutual understanding between that both rappers can't be f*cked with.

"But he tried to take me his way. So I love Jack. Jack's the GOAT. They see Jack, they can't fuck with Jack. They know they can't fuck with Jack and Jack know they can't fuck with me. So we straight."

After detailing their relationship, EST Gee continues by teasing a potential collab project with Harlow in the future. He also alludes to the fact that this could've been done previously, but is clear to happen now that he's made more of a name for himself.

"He got a lot of songs he ain't put out that's cold," he said. "Jack could drop a tape with me and him. He is. I had to get my stuff together, but it's time now. So it don't look like he's just doing his boy a favor. I'm ready now."

The two Kentucky natives have already collaborated once on "Route 66," a track off of Harlow's 2020 release That's What They All Say, so a joint tape with the two hometown heroes would be great not only for the fans, but for the city of Louisville as well.

Be sure to check out EST Gee & 42 Dugg's new release, Last Ones Left, and stay tuned to see when EST Gee's potential project with Harlow will drop.

For now, watch EST Gee's full interview with Apple Music 1 below.