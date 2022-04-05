Yo Gotti has created an empire with the CMG roster. Though the success of artists like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo only arrived in recent years, Gotti's expanded the label beyond Memphis -- including the recent signing of Mozzy -- to form one of the most formidable rosters in street rap right now.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Among the plans in the label's 2022 itinerary is the forthcoming collaborative project with EST Gee and 42 Dugg. After releasing a handful of singles, they announced Last Ones Left on Monday night. They revealed the upcoming mixtape will be dropping on Friday (April 8th) in a trailer shared on their respective Instagram pages, describing the project as "the streets most anticipated mixtape of the year."

Following the announcement, they shared their third single from the project, "Thump Shit." Over the past few weeks, they also shared "Free The Shiners" and "Everybody Shooters Too" to build anticipation for Last Ones Left.

Dugg and EST Gee are coming off of solid solo runs in 2021. Dugg shared Free Dem Boyz along with its deluxe edition. As for EST Gee, he released Bigger Than Life Or Death in two parts, along with a deluxe edition including three more songs, as well as a string of loose singles.

We're excited to hear what 42 Dugg and EST Gee have on the way on Last Ones Left. Check the announcement below.