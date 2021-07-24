mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EST Gee & Lil Durk Rap Their Heads Off On Collaborative Track "In Town"

Alexander Cole
July 24, 2021 09:35
Image via Est Gee

In Town
EST Gee Feat. Lil Durk

EST Gee and Lil Durk are the perfect duo on "In Town."


EST Gee has been one of the artists to watch for this past year as his previous project I Still Don't Feel Nun was a huge success amongst fans. His supporters have been waiting to see what he would come up with next and on Friday, he blessed all of the fans out there with Bigger Than Life or Death which is an album that has some big features including Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and even Lil Durk on the track "In Town."

With "In Town" EST Gee can be heard spitting bars over an emotional piano-based instrumental that fits his lyrics and flow perfectly. Here, we have EST Gee rapping about violence and some of the things he has seen throughout his life. It is an emotionally honest look at gang violence, and with Lil Durk offering a verse, we get a cohesive track that is enjoyable all the way throughout.

You can check out the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My patience short, I can't go back and forth
I passed out pieces of my heart in hopes you leave a corpse
This the most murders in history, left the city torched

EST Gee
