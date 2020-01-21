As everyone watches her get married to Safaree Samuels on the new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York airing tonight on VH1, Erica Mena (Samuels!) took a quick moment before the hype to explain what it's like becoming a new mom 13 years after giving birth to her first child. While many women dream of the day they'll have baby no. 2 — congrats again, Christina Milian! — for Erica, she simply didn't think it was even possible.

"I never thought I would have another baby solely because I didn’t wanna do it all again alone," Mena-Samuels wrote to her over four million Instagram followers. Of course, she later found out the good old saying that goes something like "what's meant for you can't be taken away," finishing off her caption by writing, "God said YES thirteen years later." Of course, we're sure she wasn't expecting The Most High to make that moment also come with a hit reality series and a whole wedding special broadcasted on nationwide primetime television, but what's life without a few interesting surprises.

Congrats to the beautiful Erica Mena-Samuels and her hubby Safaree Samuels! Watch a preview of the extravagant wedding ceremony that went down last October below, which officially airs tonight in the new episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York: