Erica Banks Tap Travis Scott For Remix To Viral "Buss It" Hit

Nelly is more than thrilled to hear his "Hot in Herre" hit receive new life through Erica Banks's "Buss It," and now her single is back with a remix. The Dallas rapper's breakout hit has caused a worldwide viral craze on social media after "Buss It" gained traction on TikTok, and now the 1501 Certified Entertainment/Warner Records artist has landed a coveted feature from fellow Texan Travis Scott.

On the remix to "Buss It," producers switch up the beat to complement the Cactus Jack mogul's flow—a cadence that we hear straight out of the gate from the beginning of the song. Erica continues to hold down the hook and closes out the track, making for a remix that fans will enjoy.

“My gift for recognizing talent put Erica Banks on my radar, and I knew I wanted her to be a part of what we’re building at 1501 Certified Entertainment," said Carl Crawford, CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment. "Texas has such rich culture for music, and I’m happy for us to play a role in its continued evolution alongside the Warner Records team.”

Stream "Buss It (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She left the lobby, parkin' lot, gave me head in the 'Gatti

She said she gon' give me the box and the posse

F*cked around, introduced her to Roddy

Thing on my hip for when sh*t lookin rocky

I might have to buss it, just look at that body, like damn