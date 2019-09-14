mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eric Bellinger Sends A Reminder With "Ball"

Milca P.
September 14, 2019 18:20
158 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Ball
Eric Bellinger

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Eric Bellinger comes back with another single.


Eric Bellinger is still paving the road toward his Saved by the Bellinger album and drops off his latest "Ball" track.

While he popped out last week with a K Camp-assisted "Moist" single last week, keeping things well within his catalog's bounds, this time he reverts to a frequent viewpoint in flexing his credentials as he expertly croons of his monetary conquests: "First check I ever got, I had to ball on ’em / Joint stick, so this sh*t don’t ever stall."

Saved By The Bellinger is set to arrive on September 27th and is set to feature the talents of the aforementioned K camp along with Kehlani, Wale, Marcus Black, and Guapdad 4000.

For now, dive into "Ball."

Quotable Lyrics

They know I'm a star
So they play they part
I've been breaking hearts
Since my money got large

Eric Bellinger
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  158
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Eric Bellinger Songs new music ball rnb r&b Saved by the Bellinger
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Eric Bellinger Sends A Reminder With "Ball"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject