Eric Bellinger Sends A Reminder With "Ball"

Eric Bellinger is still paving the road toward his Saved by the Bellinger album and drops off his latest "Ball" track.

While he popped out last week with a K Camp-assisted "Moist" single last week, keeping things well within his catalog's bounds, this time he reverts to a frequent viewpoint in flexing his credentials as he expertly croons of his monetary conquests: "First check I ever got, I had to ball on ’em / Joint stick, so this sh*t don’t ever stall."

Saved By The Bellinger is set to arrive on September 27th and is set to feature the talents of the aforementioned K camp along with Kehlani, Wale, Marcus Black, and Guapdad 4000.

For now, dive into "Ball."

Quotable Lyrics

They know I'm a star

So they play they part

I've been breaking hearts

Since my money got large