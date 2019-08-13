For the last few years now, Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter has been having issues with his home country of Turkey. Kanter is one of the largest critics of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and it has gotten to the point that he can't even go back home without the fear of being arrested or even killed. Politics have proven to be quite divisive in the country and Kanter has been on the frontlines pointing out some of the injustices that have been going on.

Kanter continues to stay in the US so he doesn't have to face any fears of persecution. While he is secure in the country, that hasn't stopped him from dealing with some less than favorable situations. For instance, a fan recently hit up Kanter on Instagram and told him about how she had his named tattooed on her arm. As she explains, because of the tattoo and her political opinions, she can no longer go back home to Turkey.

The Celtics star took to Twitter after finding out about this and as you would expect, he was pretty outraged over the whole situation. Now, it appears as though the Turkish people are being punished for siding with Kanter, which is quite scary, to say the least.

As Kanter continues to play in the NBA, it will be interesting to see how his issues with Turkey develop and if there will ever come a point where he can go back home safely.