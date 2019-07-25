Kanter explains why this weekend's basketball camp had to be cancelled.
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter had planned to host a free basketball training camp this weekend at the Islamic Center of Long Island, but the event was cancelled after vicious threats from the Turkish government.
Kanter issued a statement through social media on Wednesday night, explaining that the mosque was forced to call off the camp when the Turkish Consulate in NYC threatened the mosque and "sent out their goons" to leave threatening messages.
The 27-year old has used his platform to speak out against the Turkish government and president Reccip Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter has openly discussed the numerous death threats he has received because of it, which even led Portland's FBI agents to install a "panic button" next to his bed during his time with the Blazers in case there was ever a real threat.
Kanter's statement regarding the cancelled basketball camp reads:
“This would be my 34th FREE camp this summer in over 25 states. I do these camps as part of charity and giving back to all communities, whether they are Jewish, Muslim, Christian or have no faith at all. Which is why I am so hurt that the Islamic Center of Long Island has decided to cancel the camp after the Turkish Consulate in NYC threatened the mosque, sent out their goons and encouraged people in Turkey to call the mosque and leave threatening messages.
“I am even more disappointed in the Mosque for not calling the police on these thugs. Instead bowing down before this dictator and his regime, the mosque chose to cancel something positive for the kids.”
"I will remain focused on trying to create a better world and environment for the youth while these arrogant thugs try to spread their tentacles into American society," Kanter wrote. "I hope in the future the communities in America realize they have freedom and do not have to bow down to dictatorship."