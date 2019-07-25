Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter had planned to host a free basketball training camp this weekend at the Islamic Center of Long Island, but the event was cancelled after vicious threats from the Turkish government.

Kanter issued a statement through social media on Wednesday night, explaining that the mosque was forced to call off the camp when the Turkish Consulate in NYC threatened the mosque and "sent out their goons" to leave threatening messages.

The 27-year old has used his platform to speak out against the Turkish government and president Reccip Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter has openly discussed the numerous death threats he has received because of it, which even led Portland's FBI agents to install a "panic button" next to his bed during his time with the Blazers in case there was ever a real threat.

Kanter's statement regarding the cancelled basketball camp reads: