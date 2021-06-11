Emotional Oranges Enlist Vince Staples, THEY., Becky G, & More On "The Juicebox"

Coming out of Los Angeles, anonymous duo Emotional Oranges has been making big waves in the r&b space. They initially burst onto the scene in early 2019 thanks to some dope singles that led up to their debut project, The Juice: Vol. 1. The group kept things moving and improved on their second effort, which was a direct sequel to The Juice. Over the last few months, Emotional Oranges has been dropping a plethora of smooth, funky singles including "All That" with Channel Tres and "Down to Miami" with Becky G. All of these singles were leading up to their new project called The Juicebox which was officially released at midnight.

As you will immediately notice, there are a ton of features to be had here. In fact, the group even got a verse from Vince Staples who appears on the song "Back & Forth." The duo also linked up with another prominent r&b tag team, in THEY. who are on the song "Lock It Up." This album is full of summertime vibes and their unique r&b style is on display all the way throughout. If you've never heard of Emotional Oranges, this is certainly a project that will help you get acquainted with their artistry.

You can stream the new effort, below.

Tracklist:

1. All That (ft. Channel Tres)

2. Body & Soul (ft. Biig Piig)

3. Bonafide (ft. Chiiild)

4. Down to Miami (ft. Becky G)

5. Back & Forth (ft. Vince Staples)

6. Lock It Up (ft. THEY.)

7. No Words (ft. Yendry)

8. Give Me Up (ft. Kiana Lede)