Emotional Oranges Taps Becky G For "Down To Miami"

Aron A.
April 14, 2021 17:01
Down To Miami
Emotional Oranges Feat. Becky G

Emotional Oranges and Becky G link up for a brand new record.


Oh, how the beaches of Miami are as enticing as they've ever been these days. Thankfully, it seems that this summer will formally be one where we're outside (at least more so than the previous year) which means that we need the right type of vibe to soundtrack all of the shenanigans. This week, Emotional Oranges served up a vibrant new single with the assistance of Becky G titled, "Down To Miami." The upbeat anthem blends together soothing R&B sounds with the percussion of Latin music to bring a refreshing record.

"This started off as a stripped guitar idea that we leaked on socials over a year ago,” Emotional Oranges said about the track. “We had a lot of fun re-imagining it with Becky, she’s been really inspiring to work with. Can’t wait until people get to see the creative/visuals we’re putting together.”

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
For your information, got different locations
Save your ticket to Miami, I got plenty destinations
Dubai, Cartagena, Paris o Ibiza
El pasaporte lleno con todo tipo de visa

