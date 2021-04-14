Emotional Oranges Taps Becky G For "Down To Miami"

Oh, how the beaches of Miami are as enticing as they've ever been these days. Thankfully, it seems that this summer will formally be one where we're outside (at least more so than the previous year) which means that we need the right type of vibe to soundtrack all of the shenanigans. This week, Emotional Oranges served up a vibrant new single with the assistance of Becky G titled, "Down To Miami." The upbeat anthem blends together soothing R&B sounds with the percussion of Latin music to bring a refreshing record.

"This started off as a stripped guitar idea that we leaked on socials over a year ago,” Emotional Oranges said about the track. “We had a lot of fun re-imagining it with Becky, she’s been really inspiring to work with. Can’t wait until people get to see the creative/visuals we’re putting together.”

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

For your information, got different locations

Save your ticket to Miami, I got plenty destinations

Dubai, Cartagena, Paris o Ibiza

El pasaporte lleno con todo tipo de visa

