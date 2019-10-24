Though "Framed" was unanimously praised as the best song on Eminem's Revival, it also proved to be the most damning to his personal life. It's been widely rumored that the Secret Service investigated Eminem over his anti-Donald Trump lyrics; Em confirmed as much on Kamikaze's "The Ringer," alluding to "Agent Orange" siccing the goon squad after him. Now, thanks to some investigative journalism from Buzzfeed, it has been confirmed that the Secret Service indeed went after Em, and the ensuing interview must have been something to behold.

The publication recently received court documents confirming as much, providing details surrounding the investigation. Apparently, the wheels were set in motion when a "concerned TMZ employee" informed the secret service that Eminem was threatening Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka. Buzzfeed details the document, which they recently received from the Secret Service, as follows: “a concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper ‘Eminem’ had a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.” Curiously, the concerned citizen in question was later confirmed to be an employee of TMZ, who cited an article from The Hill as proof.

While the documents are apparently "Heavily Redacted," they do provide some insight into what went down. “This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family," explained the Secret Service. "In June 2017, MATHERS freestyled comments that were threatening in nature towards POTUS.” They sat down with Em for an interview on Jan. 16, 2018, in which "Framed" and the BET Cypher were discussed at length.

Apparently, the Secret Service recited the lyrics in question from "Framed," drawn from the "how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car" scheme. Discontent with their undoubtedly lifeless rendition, Em decided to add his own touch. “Mathers was familiar the song and began rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read," reads the documents, further proof that Slim's penchant for "not giving a fu*k" has remained to this day. Read the full piece here.