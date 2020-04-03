Eminem has never been one to shy away from violence, especially when deep in the throes of passion. Though he's certainly been doing his best, it would appear that his newfound collaborator Jessie Reyez has awakened some of his long-dormant demons. Together, the pair of dysfunctional musical lovebirds sparked a three-part series closer in spirit to Park Chan-Wook's Vengeance trilogy than your average-run-of-the-mill love song barrage.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

On Kamikaze, Eminem introduced the couple and their woes on the back-to-back tandem of "Nice Guy" and "Good Guy," the latter of which found Reyez brutally murdering Slim in a desperate attempt to escape their toxic relationship. Should you wish to see the macabre scene play out, check out Em and Jessie's "Good Guy" video right here. Closure, it would seem -- that is until Jessie Reyez dropped off her debut album Before Love Came To Kill Us, which found Eminem rising from the grave to seek his revenge on "Coffin."

Naturally, the cinematic scenario is tailor-made for the visual treatment, and it looks like we'll be receiving exactly that. Eminem took to Instagram to share what appears to be a screenshot from the climactic visuals, teasing his return from the proverbial dead. "Forever the #GoodGuy," writes Em, alongside a playful heartbreak emoji. "@jessiereyez killed me on #Kamikaze and now I’m gettin’ sweet revenge!"