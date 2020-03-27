Eminem doesn't want to keep acting out "Love The Way You Lie" but something about the nature of his collaborations with up-and-coming star Jessie Reyez keeps him getting back to that zone.

When they collaborated on "Good Guy," the video showed both musicians portraying an abusive couple, ending up in the grave together. On "Coffin," their link-up on Jessie Reyez's brand new debut studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us, the duo sings about another complicated relationship. So, why is it that Eminem and Jessie keep coming back to this theme? If you ask the Detroit legend, he'll probably just crack a joke about it all.

Promoting the new single on his social media channels, Eminem laughed about how he and Jessie Reyez keep on destroying each other's lives in their songs.

"Me and @jessiereyez just keep offing each other... dammit," wrote the rapper on Instagram. "Love is in the air!"

Eminem has a knack for finding untapped talent within a pool of female vocalists. Before collaborating with Eminem, Reyez was trying to make it as Canada's next big star but when Slim Shady took her under his wing, her dreams became more of a reality. Her debut album is out now, featuring appearances from 6LACK and, of course, Eminem.