Eminem fans will want to update their subscription to Starz because, in a few weeks, the legendary Detroit rapper is set to guest-star in BMF, the new series produced by 50 Cent.

After being teased for over a year, more details are finally being revealed about BMF, the upcoming series, which is set to unpack the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family. According to an exclusive report from The Wrap, it looks like we can expect Eminem to make a brief appearance in the show, taking on the role of "White Boy Rick."



Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

"I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show ‘BMF,'" said 50 Cent to the outlet. "We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem."

Shady's role will be brief, but he will reportedly play Rick Wershe Jr., also known as "White Boy Rick." Rick was an FBI informant when he sold drugs and guns as part of a Detroit gang. At the age of 17, he was dumped by the feds and sentenced to life in prison. However, last year, Rick was paroled and released from prison. A few weeks ago, he sued the Detroit Police Department for over $100 million.

Are you excited to see Eminem acting in BMF?

[via]