50 Cent has his hands filled with all sorts of projects, taking on nearly a dozen television and film assignments for the next few years. As he continues to diversify his entertainment portfolio, one of his passion projects is finally being rolled out. Right after the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan this month, Fif has announced that he is launching BMF two months later, aiming for a September start date for the highly-anticipated show.

Hyping the series up and teasing that it could be "bigger than" Power, 50 Cent has officially shared the first look into the upcoming BMF show with a trailer and release date reveal.

"Oh it’s lit for real," wrote the rap icon on Instagram this morning, sharing a poster for the program. "BMF you know this is going to be crazy. Bigger than POWER !"



Touted as an "American crime family inspired by true legends" Big Meech and Southwest T, BMF is set to launch on Starz on September 26. The fifteen-second teaser spot that Fif proceeded to share shows the world what the BMF universe will look like, including Lil Meech and others. During an interview this week, 50 also revealed that the show will have a proper soundtrack, which will include 42 Dugg and Jeezy.

Watch the trailer and check out the poster below. Will you be tuning in?