Following a standout collaboration on the gold-certified Music To Be Murdered By, Eminem and KXNG Crooked will be reuniting once again -- albeit in a different capacity together. This Friday Slim is set to sit down for a conversation on Crook's Corner, marking his first major interview since 2018's four-part Kamikaze talk with Sway Calloway and his lengthy conversation with LL Cool J on Rock The Bells Radio.



In many ways, Crook's Corner is the perfect platform for Eminem. A place for two rap nerds to discuss the craft free from ulterior motives. It's clear that Crook holds Em in high regard, having defended his honor during the infamous Joe Budden beef, and the pair have been steadily building on their collaborations. Following "I Will," we've already seen songs like "Loud Noises," "Session One" "Psychopath Killer," and "Our House" showcase their chemistry on wax.

As of this moment it's unclear as to what the interview will cover, but fans of both artists and hip-hop as an artistic medium will likely want to catch this one on Friday. As far as technical ability is concerned, Eminem and Crook are elite in every category, ranging from flow to punchlines -- it should be interesting to hear their thoughts on the current state of the game. It's going to be a big day for Slaughterhouse fans, who can check this out before or after peeping that new Royce Da 5'9" album The Allegory, on which Crooked himself is set to appear.