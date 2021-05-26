25-year-old Hailie Jade Mathers, daughter of Eminem, snapped a pic for the Gram on Tuesday, declaring that she is "ready for allllll the summer days," and we have to co-sign the sentiment.

In a visually-interesting double mirror angle shot, she poses confidently in a bathroom mirror. An all-white bikini set paired with a baby blue bucket hat contrasts against her tan skin. One fan complimented her style in the comments saying, “You look great Hailie! Love the suit!”

Hailie has amassed over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, where she attempts “to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing” according to her bio.

For a celebrity child, the Michigan State graduate has a refreshingly transparent page, sharing her fitness journey and makeup tips along with an array of outfit photos. Hailie also has a large following on TikTok where she shares content as an extension of her Instagram.

Eminem expressed his love for his daughter during a 2020 interview for Mike Tyson’s ‘Hot Boxin’’ podcast, sharing, "she’s made me proud for sure." He also helped raised two of his nieces and stated keeping them humble was very important to him. The “Lose Yourself” rapper stated,

“So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids..“It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have..people also think too that money just buys happiness, [but] that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside, otherwise none of this sh*t means nothing.”

Check out Hailie's viral IG post below.