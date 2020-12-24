As it turns out, Eminem's 2020 campaign was among the most productive of his twenty-plus year career, having delivered not one but two albums in Music To Be Murdered By Side A & B. With both chapters of his Hitchcock-inspired saga officially in the mix, fans have been left debating as to which of the two is ultimately the stronger body of work -- after all, it wouldn't be hip-hop talk without a little ranking. In any case, one of the standout cuts arrived by way of "Gnat," which found Em reuniting with Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade crew for an accompanying video.

Now, with the "Gnat" clip having already garnered over eighteen million views on less than a week's time, Em has taken to social media to kick off a contest. "No bats were harmed during the making of the #Gnat video! Check the gallery for when @LyricaLemonade came through Detroit to shoot #gnat! We’re also giving away some of the props from the video. Hit the site."

For those interested in participating in the chance to win "props from GNAT Music Video, Autographed MTBMB Test Pressings and more Runner Up Prize," head on over to Eminem's official site and sign up for the contest right here. For those interested in Em's creative process, there are also a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the "Gnat" shoot. As of this moment, the random-draw contest has already seen 18,334,093 sign up -- a number that continues to rise -- and will conclude in 13 days.

Are you still bumping Music To Be Murdered By: Side B?