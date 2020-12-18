Gnat
- MusicEminem Launches "Gnat" Prop Giveaway ContestEminem announces "Gnat" contest, wherein which fans can win props from the official music video, autographed albums, and more.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Drops "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition)": Fans ReactEminem's new album, "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition)," is here and fans have a lot to say about the project.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Gets The Last Word In With Machine Gun KellyEminem subliminally references his beef with Machine Gun Kelly on "Gnat".By Alex Zidel
- NewsEminem Lets The Horns Loose On "Gnat"Eminem unleashes murderous flows with casual ease on "Gnat," as D.A. brings that dope, that guitar, that piano, and that horn. By Mitch Findlay