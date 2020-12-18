mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eminem Lets The Horns Loose On "Gnat"

Mitch Findlay
December 18, 2020 09:20
Gnat
Eminem
Produced by D.A. Doman

Eminem unleashes murderous flows with casual ease on "Gnat," as D.A. brings that dope, that guitar, that piano, and that horn.


For the first time in recorded history, the Stans correctly predicted the release of an Eminem album. And now that the dust has settled and Music To Be Murdered By: Side B has landed in full glory, the day is ripe for the unpacking of Slim's seemingly infinite bars. Seeing as he officially selected "Gnat" to be the project's lead single, providing another new Cole Bennett-directed video in the process, it feels like an appropriate starting point.

Once again reuniting with D.A. Got That Dope, with whom he originally linked on Music To Be Murdered By, Em deftly weaves topical observations into his bars, touching on the COVID-19 pandemic without getting overtly politicized. He also makes sure to offer a subtle jab at his old sparring partner Machine Gun Kelly, though it's more of a casual flick on the ear; still, it's always fun to see Em's competitive instincts kick in, reminding any challengers that he's got nothing but time. Where the track truly comes alive is in the climactic beat-switch, as D.A. brings in a truly magnificent horn section that imbues Em's dexterous bars with a touch of class. 

Check out "Gnat" now, and sound off with your own favorite cuts from his bizarre and bar-heavy new album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And I'm still ride or die for the squad
So you know which side that I'm on
If a battle line's ever drawn, but if I get involved
It'll be like K9's in a brawl
But not similar to Mike Vick at all
'Cause even if I don't have a dog in the fight
They ain't never gonna get rid of the fight in the dog

