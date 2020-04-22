For several years, Eminem has breathed new life into his "Mom's spaghetti" lyric, opening pop-up restaurants at Coachella and around the nation serving the Italian classic. Hopefully, the meal doesn't end with vomit on your sweater.

With all of us currently getting through this global health crisis together, many have done their part in helping the frontline caregivers risking their lives to serve us. The nurses, doctors, delivery people, and more that have been stepping outside and doing their part to ensure we can stay home and safe. Eminem has reportedly followed the footsteps of many of his fellow celebrities, donating meals to a local hospital in Detroit. He did so in his own special way though.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

According to several people on social media, Shady Records and Eminem gifted meals to DMC Hospital healthcare workers in Detroit this week, packaging them in his "Mom's Spaghetti" bowls and dropping them off to ensure our frontline caregivers are well-nourished during their shifts.

Eminem has not commented on the good deed as of yet.

In other news pertaining to the rap legend, Eminem recently celebrated his twelve-year sober anniversary, showing off his new chip and proving that anybody can change their life for the better.

Thanks, Em!