Eminem has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse but, for the last twelve years, he has been kind to himself, staying sober and celebrating his ability to remain clean every year on April 20.

Today marks the twelve-year anniversary of Eminem's sober journey. The legendary rapper has come a long way from his old life. In the past, Em has admitted to struggling with pills and other drugs. He's clean now though, living his best life and celebrating for us all to see.

This year, the Detroit rapper remained silent while his Bad Meets Evil co-star did all the talking for him.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Posting a photo of Eminem holding up his sober accomplishment chip, Royce Da 5'9" corrected his ten-year achievement to twelve years and wrote a touching message on social media.

"And counting.... Proud of my brother," wrote Royce on Instagram, sending a message to his frequent collaborator.

Congratulations to Eminem on such an important accomplishment in his life. Every day is tough but with his will power, he can get through the rest of his life without ever relapsing.

